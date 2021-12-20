Obituary: Ryan, Sharon (Sherry) D.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon (Sherry) D Ryan passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Dec.16th with her best buddy Sammy and her family by her side.

Sherry was born in Jackson County and raised in Belpre. She met her high school sweetheart Richard (Dick) Ryan and they married in 1960. She loved reading, attending community events, and was a very active member in her community through the Belpre Women’s club and the Eve’s house ministry and so many more. She is preceded in death by her husband and dance partner of 48 years, Richard (Dick) Ryan, parents Dean and Betty (Durbin) Kester. Survived by her son Richard (Rick) and Angela Ryan, Daughter Kim (Ryan) and Mark Archer, Grandchildren Liam, Nick and Elise Ryan and Amber (Corey) Steele and Ryan (Jessica) Archer, and many great grandchildren. Mom will be greatly missed but we are so happy for her reunion with her lifelong dance partner.

Funeral services and viewing will be held at the Leavitt Funeral home in Belpre, 801 Victor ST, on the following: Wed. Dec 22 6p-8p, Thursday Dec 23 viewing 12-1pm with service beginning at 1pm followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery, State Rt. 339 Belpre. In Lieu of flowers please make a financial contribution in her name to Eve’s Shelter PO Box 122 Marietta, OH 45750 or visit www.eveshelter.com <http://www.eveshelter.com>.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.