Obituary: Smith, Miriam R.

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Miriam R. Smith, 81, of Belpre died December 19, 2021 at the Belpre Landing Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Miriam was born July 7, 1940 in Eccles, WV and was the daughter of the late Evy Strickland and Margorie Petros Strickland Middaugh.

Miriam was a 1958 graduate of Trap Hill High School in Eccles. She was an RN for St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was a member of the Eastern Star and was attending the Just As You Are Church in Belpre.

Miriam is survived by her sons Michael Smith of Harker Heights, TX and Steven Smith of Belpre; daughter-in-law Lisa Richards Smith of Vincent; sister Mary Jean Mead of TX; cousins Sherry Taraczkozy and Tommy Strickland; 2 nieces and 2 nephews,

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Smith; sons Mark and Randall Smith and a brother Jerry Strickland.

Funeral services will be 11am Wednesday December 22, 2021, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Lee Close officiating. Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 pm Tuesday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

