Obituary: Strahler, Joseph “Joe”

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Joseph “Joe” Strahler, 57, of Lowell passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Lowell, OH, on July 22, 1964, a son of Dale G. and Ruth E. Schaad Strahler.

Joe was a 1983 graduate of Fort Frye High School and worked as an Auto Mechanic around the local area. He was a man of many trades and could fix anything. Joe enjoyed spending most of his time in the garage. He was Catholic by Faith.

On August 29, 1997, Joe married Clarissa Mounts who survives with his children: Saben Strahler (Courtney), Samantha Strahler and Sara Strahler; siblings: Tom Strahler, Linda See (Keith), Karen Davis (Frank), Dave Strahler (Linda), Dean Strahler (Brenda), Dan Strahler (Debbie), Sharon Warden; brother-in-law Larry Handschumacher; grandchildren: Annalise, Amilia, Maddox, Vincent, Lillie, Bayden, Presley and 25 nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janie Handschumacher and brother Bob Strahler.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Dec. 23) at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Lowell with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Wednesday evening (Dec. 22) from 4 until 7. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

