Suspect behind Pete’s Pizza break in arrested

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Earlier this month we spoke with Pete’s Pizza about a break in that resulted in physical damage as well as a couple hundred dollars stolen.

We now have an update to that story. The suspect was caught.

Joshua Joseph McCune of Parkersburg has been arrested.

On December 8th, McCune allegedly broke into Pete’s Pizza, removing an air conditioning fixture and stealing cash. Allegedly on the next day, McCune was found with a speaker worth about $800 stolen from another local business. His bond was set at $100,000 for a breaking and entering charge and $7,500 for a transferring and receiving stolen property charge.

