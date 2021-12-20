Advertisement

Winter solstice watch Tuesday in Marietta

At four Tuesday afternoon, The Castle expects a crowd to gather at Sacre Via Park
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hanukkah, Christmas... both things that come around once a year... but something else that happens each December is the winter solstice, and The Castle in Marietta is offering a unique way to view the winter solstice sunset Tuesday night.

At four Tuesday afternoon, The Castle expects a crowd to gather at Sacre Via Park in Marietta.

According to Archaeologist Wes Clarke, if the skies are clear enough, you will see the sunset align nearly perfectly with the parallel walls of the park.

This feature dates back to pre-historic times.

He says he thinks “most people find it a very moving experience to be standing there in a space created pre-historically, thousands of years ago, and to see this same event happening that occurred that long ago with the prehistoric people here.”

The Castle says large earthwork complexes like this one were constructed to “track the passage of seasons through astronomical observations.”

Clarke invites the community to do just that tomorrow evening.

He says to arrive at four p.m. as the aligning of the sunset with the park’s walls will begin well before sundown.

