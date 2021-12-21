Advisory panel submits names for new WVa appellate court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission has submitted names for three positions on the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The new court is expected to open July 1. State Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins said the names were submitted to Gov. Jim Justice, who will appoint the three judges.

One term will run through 2024, a second will go through 2026 and the third continues through 2028.

Jenkins said the commission interviewed more than 20 attorneys interested in joining the new court.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.