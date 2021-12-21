Advertisement

Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest

(WSAZ)
By Jack Selby
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:47 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mid-Ohio Valley (WTAP) - A suspect was arrested after a vehicle pursuit late Monday night that crossed state lines.

The Wood County 911 Center says that authorities responded to a domestic situation at 11:09 p.m., with the suspect fleeing the scene. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle pursuit began on Emerson Avenue near JP Henry’s Restaurant.

The chase then eventually crossed over onto the Ohio side of the river, ending at 11:45 p.m. on Farson Street in Belpre, a little over seven miles away from where the pursuit began.

The suspect was arrested, and Dispatch said that no injuries were reported at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Joseph McCune of Parkersburg has been arrested.
Suspect in Pete’s Pizza break-in arrested
Two people were transported to the hospital, one reported dead.
Woman dies after Meigs County crash
Advance directives help health providers guide medical decisions if a patient is incapacited...
Healthcare system is “strained” and “nearing a breaking point,” WV Hospital Assoc. says
Carmen Kramer Obit
Obituary: Kramer, Carmen
"Randy" Mark Randall Poling Obit
Obituary: Poling, “Randy” Mark Randall

Latest News

"This light show is in memory of my wonderful wife Wanda."
Parkersburg man continues holiday tradition to honor wife
Manchin gets support from McKinley on “BBB” opposition
First Lady Fran DeWine and Kurtis Bradley Brown
Celebrating the holidays with First Lady Fran DeWine
At four Tuesday afternoon, The Castle expects a crowd to gather at Sacre Via Park
Winter solstice watch Tuesday in Marietta