Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest

Mid-Ohio Valley (WTAP) - A suspect was arrested after a vehicle pursuit late Monday night that crossed state lines.

The Wood County 911 Center says that authorities responded to a domestic situation at 11:09 p.m., with the suspect fleeing the scene. Shortly thereafter, a vehicle pursuit began on Emerson Avenue near JP Henry’s Restaurant.

The chase then eventually crossed over onto the Ohio side of the river, ending at 11:45 p.m. on Farson Street in Belpre, a little over seven miles away from where the pursuit began.

The suspect was arrested, and Dispatch said that no injuries were reported at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.