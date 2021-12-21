Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff charged

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been criminally charged.

A criminal complaint obtained by 5 News shows Michael “Mike” Headley, who resigned from his magistrate position in early November, is charged with falsifying accounts.

Headley is accused of purchasing several pistols and firearm accessories from a sporting goods store in December of 2018 using county funds.

The receipt Headley turned in only showed the purchase of the pistols, and the price was adjusted to match the total of the goods purchased, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint did not say how much the items cost.

Investigators interviewed Headley on Nov. 2. He resigned shortly after.

Headley formerly served as Doddridge County Sheriff.

