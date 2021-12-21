Advertisement

Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff charged

A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been criminally charged.
Doddridge County Courthouse (WDTV)
Doddridge County Courthouse (WDTV)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been criminally charged.

A criminal complaint obtained by 5 News shows Michael “Mike” Headley, who resigned from his magistrate position in early November, is charged with falsifying accounts.

Headley is accused of purchasing several pistols and firearm accessories from a sporting goods store in December of 2018 using county funds.

The receipt Headley turned in only showed the purchase of the pistols, and the price was adjusted to match the total of the goods purchased, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint did not say how much the items cost.

Investigators interviewed Headley on Nov. 2. He resigned shortly after.

Headley formerly served as Doddridge County Sheriff.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest
Joshua Joseph McCune of Parkersburg has been arrested.
Suspect in Pete’s Pizza break-in arrested
A gavel.
Three Parkersburg defendants plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Two people were transported to the hospital, one reported dead.
Woman dies after Meigs County crash
"This light show is in memory of my wonderful wife Wanda."
Parkersburg man continues holiday tradition to honor wife

Latest News

Advisory panel submits names for new WVa appellate court
Advisory panel submits names for new WVa appellate court
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/21/21
Chase
Wake Up MOV, Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest, 12/21/21
Warren Choir
Warren High School Choir Performance, 12/21/21