Justice allocates $48 million in CARES Act money to alleviate nursing shortage

Justice said he will be using $48 million dollars in CARES Act funding to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals across the mountain state.(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Governor Justice announced a new program to improve education, retention, and recruitment of nurses at a press conference Tuesday.

Justice said he will be using $48 million in CARES Act funding to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals across the mountain state.

The money will be given to the Higher Education Policy Commission to distribute between Concord University, Glenville State College, and Bridge Valley Community and Technical College. The hope is to create more nurses throughout the state.

“To absolutely produce more and more quality nurses in West Virginia that will give us the staffing that we need. No question about that. And retaining them. There are all kinds of incentives to have them stay in West Virginia. But, in addition to that, it is to train and make many many more qualified, absolutely great nurses within this state,” Justice said.

According to Justice, 1,700 nurses chose not to renew their license in 2021. The governor stated that 68 percent of that 1,700 listed ‘tired’ as their reason for not renewing.

Justice went on to say projections show that West Virginia is expected to reach its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

