Local man to appear on History Channel’s “Forged in Fire”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local man is going to be on the History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” on Wednesday night.

Local Parkersburg man, Jeremy Bartlett, is going to be displaying his knife making skills when he competes on the show. He has been making knives and running his own company for years. He hopes his appearance on the show will catch the attention of those within the community.

”Especially with the community we are in around here, lots of hunters, fisherman. Everyone can use a good knife,” Bartlett said.

Bartlett’s episode will premiere on the History Channel Wednesday, at 10 P.M. If you are interested in some of his custom knives head over to www.bartlettblades.com to check out his work.

