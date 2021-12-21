Advertisement

Man faces heroin charge after traffic stop leads to suspected drugs

Anthony Lee Givens, 33, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver...
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is behind bars after a traffic stop led investigators to suspected heroin/fentanyl at a Parkersburg home on Monday.

Agents of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force say Anthony Lee Givens, 33, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver heroin.

Authorities say they were led to the suspected drugs by details learned from a traffic stop conducted by Sergeant J.R. Snyder of the Parkersburg Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

The traffic stop started around 2:20 p.m. Monday and by 3:15, the Narcotics Task Force and the Street Crimes Unit were serving a warrant in the 1000 block of 15th Street.

During their search agents found 16 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, a large amount of cash, and a gun.

Task Force Agents say Givens was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court, where he was handed a $200,000 surety bond.

He has not posted it.

