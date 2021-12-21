Advertisement

Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase

Justin Beeler
Justin Beeler(Washington County Jail)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man is in jail Tuesday after a late night chase across state lines.

Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard says deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance late Monday when 40-year-old Justin Beeler was found fleeing the scene.

A deputy began chasing him near J.P. Henry’s on Emerson Avenue and followed him across the Memorial Bridge into Belpre.

There, the chase continued for about a half an hour until Beeler’s tires were hit with spikes.

Washington County authorities joined the chase, and Sheriff Larry Mincks says it was the Belpre Police Department who successfully spiked Beeler’s car.

Authorities say Beeler’s car began to break down along State Route 7.

As this was happening, a Washington County deputy tried to pull ahead of Beeler to stop his car, but was allegedly hit twice by Beeler.

When the car finally stopped, authorities say Beeler attempted to run away on foot, but was quickly captured.

Washington County deputies took Beeler into custody. He’s charged with fictitious plates, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and assault of a peace officer in Washington County.

Mincks says Beeler is still behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

Sheriff Woodyard says his department completed extradition paperwork Tuesday, as well as a criminal complaint.

Woodyard says the criminal complaint is for fleeing with reckless indifference, domestic battery, unlawful restraint, and interference with telephonic communications.

