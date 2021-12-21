Marshall Thundering Herd fall to Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Marshall Thundering Herd’s season has come to a close as they lose in the New Orleans Bowl to Louisiana.

The Herd were able to fight back after an early deficit, only trailing by two points at halftime.

They came out of the break strong and took a 21-16 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Rajin Cajuns fired away in the fourth quarter.

Marshall went scoreless in the final quarter of play, while Louisiana put up 20 points on the Thundering Herd, effectively winning the game 36-21.

Marshall’s final season in the Conference-USA now comes to a close finishing at 7-6 on the year.

