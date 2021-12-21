Mayor Lorentz recounts 2021 highlights for the city of Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The end of the year is a time when we look back at what has been achieved in the past year and plan for the new one. And Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz is doing just that.

While Belpre may be a smaller city, Lorentz said a lot was checked off on the city hall’s to-do list this past year.

“We’ve managed to get some of the streets done. We’ve done some water line replacements, a lot of sewer repairs,” Lorentz said.

Perhaps the biggest achievement Lorentz said was the increase in jobs, due in large part to the new Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Campus.

“With the hospital and the growth around that and the things that have come in because of the hospital, we’ve added over 400 jobs in the city in just the past few years. That’s amazing in a city of 66 to 6,700 people. That’s amazing. That’s an accomplishment that we can all be proud of,” Lorentz said.

Lorentz also added that the Belpre Women’s Club was instrumental in getting the Civitan Park walkway repaved and that the new shopping plaza off of Washington Street is a positive new feature to the city.

“That’s exciting to see stuff like that. You don’t want to start from scratch and tear down a million dollars worth of buildings when you can do a facelift. Now people like Family Tree Dental, Las Trancas, Wings Etc. they’re coming to town. Look at the jobs that creates just in the restaurants. Look at the traffic it will create through town,” Lorentz said.

Lorentz said in addition to accomplishing projects, having more community gatherings this year after so many were canceled in 2020 was also a big 2021 highlight.

