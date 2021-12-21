Advertisement

Mayor Lorentz recounts 2021 highlights for the city of Belpre

While Belpre it may be a smaller city, mayor Mike Lorentz says a lot was checked off on the...
While Belpre it may be a smaller city, mayor Mike Lorentz says a lot was checked off on the city hall’s to-do list this past year.(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The end of the year is a time when we look back at what has been achieved in the past year and plan for the new one. And Belpre mayor Mike Lorentz is doing just that.

While Belpre may be a smaller city, Lorentz said a lot was checked off on the city hall’s to-do list this past year.

“We’ve managed to get some of the streets done. We’ve done some water line replacements, a lot of sewer repairs,” Lorentz said.

Perhaps the biggest achievement Lorentz said was the increase in jobs, due in large part to the new Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Campus.

“With the hospital and the growth around that and the things that have come in because of the hospital, we’ve added over 400 jobs in the city in just the past few years. That’s amazing in a city of 66 to 6,700 people. That’s amazing. That’s an accomplishment that we can all be proud of,” Lorentz said.

Lorentz also added that the Belpre Women’s Club was instrumental in getting the Civitan Park walkway repaved and that the new shopping plaza off of Washington Street is a positive new feature to the city.

“That’s exciting to see stuff like that. You don’t want to start from scratch and tear down a million dollars worth of buildings when you can do a facelift. Now people like Family Tree Dental, Las Trancas, Wings Etc. they’re coming to town. Look at the jobs that creates just in the restaurants. Look at the traffic it will create through town,” Lorentz said.

Lorentz said in addition to accomplishing projects, having more community gatherings this year after so many were canceled in 2020 was also a big 2021 highlight.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest
Joshua Joseph McCune of Parkersburg has been arrested.
Suspect in Pete’s Pizza break-in arrested
A gavel.
Three Parkersburg defendants plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Two people were transported to the hospital, one reported dead.
Woman dies after Meigs County crash
"This light show is in memory of my wonderful wife Wanda."
Parkersburg man continues holiday tradition to honor wife

Latest News

Memorial Health System adding hospital bed capacity
Williamstown resident showing off growing “Christmas Town” display
Williamstown resident showing off growing “Christmas Town” display
Justice said he will be using $48 million dollars in CARES Act funding to help alleviate...
Justice allocates $48 million in CARES Act money to alleviate nursing shortage
Justin Beeler
Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase