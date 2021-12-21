Memorial Health System adding hospital bed capacity

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System was hit hard earlier this year by the wave of COVID-19 cases from the Delta Variant.

So far, that isn’t the case with the latest Omicron variant-driven outbreaks.

It is, however, continuing to monitor the situation.

After a surge in patients in the late summer and early fall, the number of COVID patients in the hospital system has declined.

Still, the Marietta-based system plans to increase the number of available hospital beds around the first of 2022, because of an expected rise in non-COVID cases.

”We are seeing an influx of patients for a variety of reasons: the time of year,” says Vice-President of Marketing Jennifer Offenberger, “some people are sicker, some have delayed their care and are in crisis mode. We want to continue to give them the care they need. So we will be opening additional beds and staffing with additional staff at that time.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine last week ordered state National Guard troops deployed to hospitals having an increase in COVID patients: something that, so far, has primarily happened in the northern part of the state. President Joe Biden Tuesday pledged to send troops to cities nationwide whose hospitals have been hard-hit by the increase in Omicron-related hospitalizations.

