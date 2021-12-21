Advertisement

Obituary: Beck, Gary Lee

Gary Lee Beck Obit
Gary Lee Beck Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gary Lee Beck, 82, of Marietta passed away at 6:25 pm, Monday, December 20, 2021, at The Arbors of Marietta.

Gary was born May 6, 1939, in Watertown a son of Clarence and Mildred Burchett Beck.  He was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1957, was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, a member of American Legion Post 64, VFW Post 5108, Masonic Lodge #390 and enjoyed working on genealogy.  He was retired from Shell Chemical.

On June 26, 1966, he married Rita Elliott who survives with daughter Rene Beck of Marietta.   His parents and sister Sandra Beck Bodmer preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Dec. 24) at 10:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Watertown Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest
Joshua Joseph McCune of Parkersburg has been arrested.
Suspect in Pete’s Pizza break-in arrested
Two people were transported to the hospital, one reported dead.
Woman dies after Meigs County crash
A gavel.
Three Parkersburg defendants plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
"This light show is in memory of my wonderful wife Wanda."
Parkersburg man continues holiday tradition to honor wife

Latest News

"Randy" Mark Randall Poling Obit
Obituary: Poling, “Randy” Mark Randall
Carmen Kramer Obit
Obituary: Kramer, Carmen
Miriam R. Smith Obit
Obituary: Smith, Miriam R.
Joseph "Joe" Strahler Obit
Obituary: Strahler, Joseph “Joe”