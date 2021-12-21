Obituary: Beck, Gary Lee

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Gary Lee Beck, 82, of Marietta passed away at 6:25 pm, Monday, December 20, 2021, at The Arbors of Marietta.

Gary was born May 6, 1939, in Watertown a son of Clarence and Mildred Burchett Beck. He was a graduate of Marietta High School, Class of 1957, was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force, a member of American Legion Post 64, VFW Post 5108, Masonic Lodge #390 and enjoyed working on genealogy. He was retired from Shell Chemical.

On June 26, 1966, he married Rita Elliott who survives with daughter Rene Beck of Marietta. His parents and sister Sandra Beck Bodmer preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Dec. 24) at 10:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Watertown Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.