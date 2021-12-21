Advertisement

Obituary: Hoover, Maris L. Siers

Mavis L. Siers Hoover Obit
Mavis L. Siers Hoover Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mavis L. Siers Hoover, 89, of Parkersburg, WV passed away December 21, 2021 at Ohio Valley Health Care in Parkersburg.

She was born January 14, 1932 in Milo, WV, a daughter of the late Leon and Freeda Deweese Siers.

Mavis worked for Krogers of Parkersburg as a cashier. She was a member of the 14th Ave. Gospel Mission and Eastern Star.

She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie J. (Calvin) Flick of Broadway, VA; three sons, Chester (Denise) Hoover of Washington, WV, George (Cynthia) Hoover of Marietta, GA. and Brian (Melissa) Hoover of Mineral Wells, WV; four brothers and sisters, Betty Junk, Penny McCune, Ruth Cottrell and Thomas Siers; grandchildren, Seth (Angela) Hoover, Sadie (Terry) Hitt, Morgan Hoover and Katie (James) Liebau; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Maxford Hoover; brothers and sisters, Mae Grimm, Gladys Moss, Ray Siers, Kenneth Siers, Annalea Walker and Rector Siers.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, South Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor Tim Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Mavis’s family will receive friends from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest
Joshua Joseph McCune of Parkersburg has been arrested.
Suspect in Pete’s Pizza break-in arrested
A gavel.
Three Parkersburg defendants plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Two people were transported to the hospital, one reported dead.
Woman dies after Meigs County crash
"This light show is in memory of my wonderful wife Wanda."
Parkersburg man continues holiday tradition to honor wife

Latest News

Hugh R. Hopper Obit
Obituary: Hopper, Hugh R.
Robert George Kastrow Obit
Obituary: Kastrow, Robert George
Gary Lee Beck Obit
Obituary: Beck, Gary Lee
"Randy" Mark Randall Poling Obit
Obituary: Poling, “Randy” Mark Randall