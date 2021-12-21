Obituary: Hoover, Maris L. Siers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mavis L. Siers Hoover, 89, of Parkersburg, WV passed away December 21, 2021 at Ohio Valley Health Care in Parkersburg.

She was born January 14, 1932 in Milo, WV, a daughter of the late Leon and Freeda Deweese Siers.

Mavis worked for Krogers of Parkersburg as a cashier. She was a member of the 14th Ave. Gospel Mission and Eastern Star.

She is survived by one daughter, Bonnie J. (Calvin) Flick of Broadway, VA; three sons, Chester (Denise) Hoover of Washington, WV, George (Cynthia) Hoover of Marietta, GA. and Brian (Melissa) Hoover of Mineral Wells, WV; four brothers and sisters, Betty Junk, Penny McCune, Ruth Cottrell and Thomas Siers; grandchildren, Seth (Angela) Hoover, Sadie (Terry) Hitt, Morgan Hoover and Katie (James) Liebau; and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Maxford Hoover; brothers and sisters, Mae Grimm, Gladys Moss, Ray Siers, Kenneth Siers, Annalea Walker and Rector Siers.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, South Parkersburg, WV, with Pastor Tim Burch officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Mavis’s family will receive friends from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

