Obituary: Hopper, Hugh R.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hugh R. Hopper, 85, of Marietta passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. He was born June 6, 1936 to the late Edgar W. and Callie Bee Jones Hopper. He was the youngest of eleven children.

He graduated from Blytheville High School in Blytheville, Arkansas and was valedictorian of his class. He went to George Peabody College in Nashville TN and earned his BS and MA, then attended Navy Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI, commissioned an ENS, USNR in November 1959. He served in the Navy Reserves for 37 years and retired as Navy Captain. Hugh also worked in computer technology with General Electric Co., Computer Sciences Company and Computer Technology Association. He served as president on the Board of Trustees with the O’Neil Senior Center and enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge.

Hugh is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Schilling Huggins Hopper, whom he married on March 16, 1973; daughter, Cheryl Hopper Wilson; step-daughter, Mary Huggins Flynn (Bob); step-son, Charles Huggins, Jr.; grandsons, Gregory Wilson and Marshall Wilson; step-grandchildren, Cara Flynn, Robert Flynn, Steven Flynn and Lane Flynn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Hopper; and ten sisters and brothers.

Family will greet friends on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow and start at 12:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Lowell, where full military rights will be observed.

Donations by be made to St. Mary’s School Foundation. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Hugh’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.cawleyandpeoples.com or their Facebook page.

