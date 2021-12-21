Parkersburg man continues holiday tradition to honor wife

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Parkersburg man has been putting up Christmas lights for 20 years... but he says this year is extra special.

Rick Dawson says he tries to add something new or make upgrades each year.

This year, Dawson says he started planning and gathering supplies in July.

He says this year’s display features nearly eight thousand individual LED bulbs.

Dawson says he and his wife started putting up lights and synchronizing them to music 20 years ago, but he says he’s taken the past few years off.

“(We) quit in 2017,” Dawson says. “That was the last year... because of my wife’s health problems... This was actually a promise to her last Christmas, that I would do this again.”

Dawson says his wife passed away Jan. 3, 2021.

“So, they’re here for my enjoyment and for everybody else’s enjoyment...” Dawson says, “but I’m keeping a promise to my wife to do them this year.”

He says using the lights to give joy to others is exactly what his wife wanted.

Dawson says the lights are synchronized to eight songs that can be heard by tuning your car radio to 107.5 FM.

The lights can be enjoyed on Elder Street in Parkersburg from sundown until 11 each night.

