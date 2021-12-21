Advertisement

Police pursuit in North Parkersburg, Route 2 and 31

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was in custody late Tuesday morning, and another was being sought, after a police chase that began on Emerson Avenue in North Parkersburg.

Parkersburg Police and the Wood County Sheriff’s department were involved in the pursuit.

Further details are not known. We will have the latest when they become available.

