Three Parkersburg defendants plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

A gavel.
A gavel.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, three Parkersburg defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine after a nearly year-long investigation.

Thirty-four-year-old Ambera Roberts, 31-year-old Matthew Edward Depew, and 46-year-old Era Dawn Corder admitted acquiring and re-distributing large quantities of methamphetamine to advance the conspiracy. 

The methamphetamine was acquired and re-distributed in the Parkersburg area between June and September 2021.  Roberts and Corder separately obtained several ounces of methamphetamine directly from Carlo Ramsey and distributed it to third-party customers. 

Depew acquired several pounds of methamphetamine directly from Robert Sanders, Jr., and distributed it to third-party customers. Roberts and Corder face up to 20 years in prison, and Depew faces up to life in prison. All three will have their sentencing in March of 2022.

The other three defendants involved in the case, Carlo Ramsey, Robert Sanders, Jr., and Floyd Dermonta Ramsey, are awaiting trial.

The investigation also resulted in more than a dozen arrests on state criminal complaints in Wood County.

