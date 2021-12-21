Williamstown resident showing off growing “Christmas Town” display

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Williamstown resident is showing off an indoor “Christmas Town” display that only continues to grow.

Debbie McLain is adding onto her “Christmas Town” display after 17 years since the idea began.

McLain says that she has lost count of the number of buildings in the town.

It is the first time the display is being put up after two years.

In 2019, some of the pieces were damaged and needed replacements. And she chose not to have it up during 2020 because of the pandemic.

Now she says she is glad to have it back up.

“It’s been a fun time this year. Not having gotten to put it up for two years, I had forgotten myself some of the buildings that I have. So, it’s almost like Christmas every year when you open up the buildings and you unwrap them and you start putting them out and start designing the town. It means a lot to me to be able to do that and have everyone come in and see it,” says McLain.

The display includes a train set, a seashore area, a carnival, and a candy land section and many other parts.

She says it is tradition to set this up with her family and it took her and her loved ones three-and-a-half weeks to put it up this year.

She’s planning on expanding the display even more in 2022.

