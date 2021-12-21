Advertisement

Williamstown resident showing off growing “Christmas Town” display

Williamstown resident showing off growing “Christmas Town” display
Williamstown resident showing off growing “Christmas Town” display(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Williamstown resident is showing off an indoor “Christmas Town” display that only continues to grow.

Debbie McLain is adding onto her “Christmas Town” display after 17 years since the idea began.

McLain says that she has lost count of the number of buildings in the town.

It is the first time the display is being put up after two years.

In 2019, some of the pieces were damaged and needed replacements. And she chose not to have it up during 2020 because of the pandemic.

Now she says she is glad to have it back up.

“It’s been a fun time this year. Not having gotten to put it up for two years, I had forgotten myself some of the buildings that I have. So, it’s almost like Christmas every year when you open up the buildings and you unwrap them and you start putting them out and start designing the town. It means a lot to me to be able to do that and have everyone come in and see it,” says McLain.

The display includes a train set, a seashore area, a carnival, and a candy land section and many other parts.

She says it is tradition to set this up with her family and it took her and her loved ones three-and-a-half weeks to put it up this year.

She’s planning on expanding the display even more in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest
Joshua Joseph McCune of Parkersburg has been arrested.
Suspect in Pete’s Pizza break-in arrested
A gavel.
Three Parkersburg defendants plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Two people were transported to the hospital, one reported dead.
Woman dies after Meigs County crash
"This light show is in memory of my wonderful wife Wanda."
Parkersburg man continues holiday tradition to honor wife

Latest News

Memorial Health System adding hospital bed capacity
While Belpre it may be a smaller city, mayor Mike Lorentz says a lot was checked off on the...
Mayor Lorentz recounts 2021 highlights for the city of Belpre
Justice said he will be using $48 million dollars in CARES Act funding to help alleviate...
Justice allocates $48 million in CARES Act money to alleviate nursing shortage
Justin Beeler
Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase