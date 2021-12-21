Advertisement

WVU prepares for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Minnesota

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With only a week remaining before the WVU Mountaineers kickoff against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Mountaineers come in at 6-6 on the season and are trying to finish their season with a winning record for the second time under Head Coach Neal Brown.

They will play the BIG10′s Minnesota Golden Gophers. A team that finished their season at 8-4 on the season.

West Virginia has an all-time record of 15-22 in bowl games and they look to pickup their first post season win since 2015 when they ironically beat Arizona State in Arizona for the 2016 Cactus Bowl.

