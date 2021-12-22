Academic Achiever of the Week: Katie Hook

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Katie Hook is a Principal’s List senior at Morgan High School with a 4.175 grade point average.

“Right now, I’m taking a couple business classes... a science class... and then I just finished Composition 1 – a college English class,” Hook says.

Looking back, she says it’s the business classes she’s taken – a total of six – that have been her favorite.

...and looking to the future, Hook says she thinks those business classes are going to help her out.

“I want to actually pursue something into the finance pathway, whether that be work at a bank (or) something along those lines...” Hook says. “(It’s) definitely something I want to do.”

Hook is heavily involved at her school... with National Honor Society, Study Club, Pep Club, French Club, two sports and more...

She has a passion for her community and has taken many opportunities in- and out- of school to give back.

Hook says “We are high school students but we are here for the community and we want to help.”

