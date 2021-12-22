Alyvia Pittman signs with Salem University

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Alyvia Pittman officially signed with Salem University this past Tuesday afternoon.

Alyvia will be playing softball for the Tigers come next spring.

While playing softball, she will also be studying business administration starting next fall.

She has been playing softball since she had to hit off a tee, and she just wanted for more years to play the sport she loves.

