Artsbridge holds “Art after Dark”

Artsbridge honors winter solstice
Artsbridge honors winter solstice(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was an “Art After Dark” at Artsbridge Tuesday in Parkersburg. Painters, woodcarvers and other artists displayed their work with the theme of the winter solstice.

There was even live music and an open mic for poets and live demonstrations. We talked to one artist who usually does portraits. She said she was in a bad car wreck a year ago and she said painting the wreck helped her process what happened.

“For me, art is essentially joyous so that when I painted to overcome hard times, I brought that joy into it. The joy of creating helped me realize life goes on and we’re lucky to be alive,” said Leeann Gallucci.

This was the third annual Art After Dark show. Last year was virtual due to covid.

