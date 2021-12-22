Crash briefly shuts down Fifth Street Bridge
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash that officials say is being reported as a hit-and-run briefly shut down the Fifth Street Bridge on Wednesday morning.
The Wood County 911 Center says that the driver of the Ford F-150 at the scene refused to be transported to the hospital.
The call for the crash came in to the Wood County 911 Center at 2:34 a.m, and the bridge was briefly shut down in both directions as the truck was being towed from the bridge. The scene was cleared by 3:28 a.m.
The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments responded, as did St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service.
