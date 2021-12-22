Advertisement

Governor DeWine signs measure legalizing sports gambling in Ohio

Gov. DeWine signs measure to legalize sports gambling in Ohio
Gov. DeWine signs measure to legalize sports gambling in Ohio(luiscolato.com | FanDuel)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio.

His signing Wednesday of the legislation approved by lawmakers earlier this month will allow people to place sports wagers online, at casinos, racinos, and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.

The legislation approved Dec. 10 mandates that sports betting be available by Jan. 1, 2023. It’s expected to take months for the Casino Control Commission to formulate rules and regulations.

Operators will pay a 10% tax on their net revenue to the state to help fund K-12 education and problem gambling programs.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Campbell and Michael Paul Reed were arrested.
UPDATE: Two arrested after police pursuit in North Parkersburg, Route 2 and 31
Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest
Anthony Lee Givens, 33, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver...
Man faces heroin charge after traffic stop leads to suspected drugs
Justin Beeler
Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase
A gavel.
Three Parkersburg defendants plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Latest News

Fifth Street Bridge Crash
Wake Up, MOV, Crash briefly shuts down Fifth Street Bridge, 12/22/21
Wood County Christian Choir
Wood County Christian Choir Performance, 12/22/21
Deck the MOV, 12/22/21
Deck the MOV, 12/22/21
Pumpkin Pie
MOV's Holiday Cookbook, 12/22/21