Advertisement

How to safely gather with loved ones during the holidays

By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With omicron surging, coronavirus is once again threatening to ruin the holiday spirit, but health experts said you can still enjoy the festivities if you take precautions.

“I want people to gather, but I want people to gather safely,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio at Emory University School of Medicine. “I’m going to gather with my family. We’ve limited the number of people that are there. Everybody is going to be vaccinated.”

Health experts said getting vaccinated is still the best defense, and a booster shot increases that protection.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommendations for gathering during the holidays.

The CDC said gathering outdoors is safer than indoors and to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces.

If you are sick or have symptoms, do not host or attend a gathering and also consider using a home self-test before joining indoor activities.

“If you test in the afternoon before coming over and everyone is negative, yeah, then I think you can relax,” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner at George Washington University.

If your guests include kids that are too young to be vaccinated, experts said they may be more at risk than ever before from getting infected because the effect of omicron on young kids isn’t known.

When it comes to attending large outdoor events, experts say you can go, but make sure you are vaccinated, have gotten a booster and wear a mask.

The CDC also recommends you wear a mask indoors if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, mask up when the transmission rate is high in your community.

People traveling by air should be extra careful about wearing masks in crowded airports. Once you land, make sure you have a plan for what happens if you test positive.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Campbell and Michael Paul Reed were arrested.
UPDATE: Two arrested after police pursuit in North Parkersburg, Route 2 and 31
Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest
Anthony Lee Givens, 33, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver...
Man faces heroin charge after traffic stop leads to suspected drugs
Justin Beeler
Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase
A gavel.
Three Parkersburg defendants plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Latest News

Fifth Street Bridge Crash
Wake Up, MOV, Crash briefly shuts down Fifth Street Bridge, 12/22/21
Wood County Christian Choir
Wood County Christian Choir Performance, 12/22/21
Deck the MOV, 12/22/21
Deck the MOV, 12/22/21
Pumpkin Pie
MOV's Holiday Cookbook, 12/22/21
Belpre High School Choir
Belpre High School Choir Performance, 12/22/21