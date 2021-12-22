Marietta residents gather to watch Winter Solstice sunset

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta residents came together earlier to watch the beginning of the Winter Solstice.

Residents gathered at Sacra Via Park at 4 p.m. to observe the start of the longest night of the year.

Castle Museum officials say that the park has historic relevance, as the Native Americans two thousand years ago watched the solstice as well.

Organizers of the event say that they are pleased with the attendance of people in the area to watch this.

“I think the fact that we got that many people coming out on a weeknight just reflects the kind of interest that there is in experiencing these kinds of events,” says Castle Museum archaeologist, Wesley Clarke.

Clarke says that officials say a few hundred people in attendance to watch the sun over the horizon this afternoon.

