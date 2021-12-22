Sophie Nelson signs with Emory and Henry College

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Sophie Nelson of Ritchie County high school has officially signed with Emory and Henry College.

She will be playing college basketball this time next year, and while attending Emory and Henry, she will be studying business and entrepreneurship.

Sophie said the decision was easy, and she just fell in love immediately with the campus and basketball team.

She loves to work hard and knew that she wanted to keep working at the next level, and that is exactly what she will be doing next year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.