Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Leslie Huffman

By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Leslie Huffman of Parkersburg Catholic was our Student Athlete of the Week.

She is a senior basketball player for the Crusaderettes, and for the last four seasons she has been a member of the team.

Leslie is one of two seniors on the team. Her and the rest of the girls have had a very good start to the season.

She currently plans to attend college, but is still deciding on where she wants to play and what she wants to study. But right now, she just wants to focus on her final season playing with her friends.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase crosses state lines, ends in arrest
Joshua Joseph McCune of Parkersburg has been arrested.
Suspect in Pete’s Pizza break-in arrested
A gavel.
Three Parkersburg defendants plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
Wayne Campbell and Michael Paul Reed were arrested.
UPDATE: Two arrested after police pursuit in North Parkersburg, Route 2 and 31
"This light show is in memory of my wonderful wife Wanda."
Parkersburg man continues holiday tradition to honor wife

Latest News

Sophie Nelson Signs
Sophie Nelson signs with Emory and Henry College
Alyvia Pittman signs with Salem
Alyvia Pittman signs with Salem University
Scores from December 21
Scoreboard: December 21, 2021
Dover @ Marietta
WTAP News @ 11 - Dover @ Marietta