Student Athlete of the Week: Leslie Huffman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Leslie Huffman of Parkersburg Catholic was our Student Athlete of the Week.

She is a senior basketball player for the Crusaderettes, and for the last four seasons she has been a member of the team.

Leslie is one of two seniors on the team. Her and the rest of the girls have had a very good start to the season.

She currently plans to attend college, but is still deciding on where she wants to play and what she wants to study. But right now, she just wants to focus on her final season playing with her friends.

