Todd Baucher given two appreciation awards by local law enforcement

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wednesday morning, our very own Todd Baucher, received an appreciation award by two local law enforcement organizations.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Fraternal Order Police Blennerhassett Lodge 79 gave awards in recognition of his service to the Mid-Ohio Valley and his cooperation with the local law enforcements over the past 41 years.

Sheriff Rick Woodyard and Sergeant Beniah Depue both stated Todd’s service to the community will be impossible to replace.

“It’s going to be impossible to replace and if you even wanted to it is going to take you 41 years to get the same product. He will be sorely missed,” Sergeant Depue said.

Todd’s official last day with WTAP News is next Friday, December 31, 2021.

