Two men arrested after high-speed chase in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two men are arrested after a high-speed chase in Parkersburg on Tuesday afternoon.

A Parkersburg Police Officer tried to do a traffic stop on a white Dodge Intrepid in the 900 block of Emerson Avenue. The officer recognized the car from a larceny in that general area last week. The driver accelerated quickly and began traveling north on Emerson Avenue at over 100 miles per hour.

The driver continued north on Emerson Avenue, turning right on Valley Mills Road to Old St. Mary’s Pike and then right onto Old St. Mary’s Pike. The driver then turned onto Ashby Ridge Road to Leander Lane and then onto Johnsons Run Road. The driver continued to the end of Johnsons Run, where the road came to a dead end.

The driver and passenger then ran. Officers pursued the driver up an embankment, across I-77 and down another embankment before he was taken into custody and identified as Wayne Campbell, 34 of Parkersburg.

Campbell was charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference and was also served a warrant for being an absconder from parole. Campbell was additionally charged with petit larceny for stealing a package from a porch on 32nd Street in Parkersburg last week. Campbell was transported to Camden Clark Medical Center for medical clearance after allegedly ingesting a controlled substance during the pursuit.

The passenger was located a short time later along Johnsons Run Road and identified as being Michael Paul Reed, 38 of Washington, West Virginia. Reed was transported to the Parkersburg Police Department and charged with fleeing on foot from an officer. He was taken to Wood County Magistrate Court for arraignment.

