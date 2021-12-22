United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley holds clearinghouse to help Christmas assistance programs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With many non-profits and services giving holiday cheer, the United Way is doing its part to help out as well.

The United Way Alliance is doing this through its annual clearinghouse.

They help Christmas assistance programs in the area with what they need.

This Christmas season, the group helped 20 Christmas assistance programs.

“Our team has spent the last two days packaging things up and getting those out. And we’re only able to do that because we have amazing collaborative partners from the Salvation Army to Toys for Tots and many, many churches and organizations. We are all things Christmas and that kicks off for us really late in the summer to make this happen in the community,” says executive director, Stacy Decicco.

The United Way Alliance says that it will be helping two thousand children with this clearinghouse.

The organization takes in this information about needs that families have for Christmas as early as July.

The United Way Alliance says that if you have any need that needs to be met, you can use its 211 program.

