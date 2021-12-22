Advertisement

Vienna added businesses, maintained population in 2021

By Todd Baucher
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Like nearly all other cities, Vienna had to continue coping with the effects of the pandemic.

But it also had some good things happen during 2021. Among them, the addition of new businesses and the replacement of businesses that closed during 2020. That includes the opening of new mall stores.

And while the new census figures show nearby cities-as well as the states of West Virginia and Ohio-lost population during the past decade, there was just a minimal loss of residents of Vienna.

”For us to stay stable at a time when there are a lot of people leaving, says a lot for us,” says Mayor Randy Rapp. “It says a lot for our school system, it says a lot about the things we have going on. We didn’t lose a lot of people. I’m very happy with that.”

Mayor Rapp is also grateful for the $2.2 million in Recovery Act money the city got this year. But he adds it won’t go very far to meet the city’s infrastructure needs.

Vienna does, however, plan improvements for River Road, which is where many of the city’s water wells are located.

The mayor also wants to thank the city workers, including public works employees, who worked hard throughout the year.

