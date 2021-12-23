$42 million distribution center planned for Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Construction is scheduled to begin next Monday on a 250,000 square foot distribution center near Walmart, Lowes and Kohl’s, off West Virginia route 14.

The general consultant for the Bosley Company confirmed to WTAP Thursday afternoon developers closed Wednesday on a 55-acre site in South Parkersburg for the project.

The complex, which consultant Larry Headlee said was “in the neighborhood” of $42 million, will be located behind Walmart near the Old Dominion Truck terminal on Bosley Industrial Drive.

Headlee would not disclose the name of the company which will operate the center. He did, however, tell us it is not a well-known retailer who was rumored earlier this year to be considering a site in South Parkersburg for a similar project.

