Gray Television partners with The Salvation Army for tornado relief

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, our parent company Gray Television has partnered with The Salvation Army to raise more than $560,000 for relief efforts following the historic tornado outbreak.

The tornadoes began on December 10 and left at least 90 people dead and dozens injured and caused billions of dollars in damage across the Central-Southern United States.

To help ‘Heal the Heartland,’ Gray Television also made a $100,000 donation to the relief campaign. The Salvation Army allocates 100 percent of all disaster donations to the recovery efforts in affected communities.

Overall, The Salvation Army has already served more than 19,000 meals, more than 30,000 drinks and snacks, and emotional and spiritual care consultations for 1,812 people.

To make a financial gift to support ongoing disaster relief efforts, you can text HLTORNADO to 51555. You can donate online at https://salarmy.us/HLTORNADO or donate by phone by calling 1-800-725-2769.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.