Local woman continues holiday tradition to help the homeless

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman who has made it an effort to assist the homeless during the Christmas season continues with her tradition to help.

Skylar Bogan is delivering clothes and food in shoeboxes to house to home for her 12th year in a row.

Bogan began the “Shoebox Project” back when she was 10 years old with the help of her mom and friends.

This is something that Bogan says she looks forward to doing every year and that it wouldn’t be Christmas unless she did this.

“What I’ve always said is that it’s not Christmas until we do our shoebox project. And after doing it for 12 years they look forward to it, people in the community look forward to having something to donate to and something to be a part of,” says Bogan.

Bogan says that this is the biggest haul for the shoebox project at one hundred boxes for this shelter.

The boxes contain clothes and food for the people that use the house to home facility.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.