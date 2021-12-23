Advertisement

Local woman continues holiday tradition to help the homeless

Local woman continues holiday tradition to help the homeless
Local woman continues holiday tradition to help the homeless(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A woman who has made it an effort to assist the homeless during the Christmas season continues with her tradition to help.

Skylar Bogan is delivering clothes and food in shoeboxes to house to home for her 12th year in a row.

Bogan began the “Shoebox Project” back when she was 10 years old with the help of her mom and friends.

This is something that Bogan says she looks forward to doing every year and that it wouldn’t be Christmas unless she did this.

“What I’ve always said is that it’s not Christmas until we do our shoebox project. And after doing it for 12 years they look forward to it, people in the community look forward to having something to donate to and something to be a part of,” says Bogan.

Bogan says that this is the biggest haul for the shoebox project at one hundred boxes for this shelter.

The boxes contain clothes and food for the people that use the house to home facility.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handmade Knife
Local man to appear on History Channel’s “Forged in Fire”
Wayne Campbell and Michael Paul Reed were arrested.
UPDATE: Two arrested after police pursuit in North Parkersburg, Route 2 and 31
Truck on bridge being towed.
Crash briefly shuts down Fifth Street Bridge
Justin Beeler
Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase
Anthony Lee Givens, 33, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver...
Man faces heroin charge after traffic stop leads to suspected drugs

Latest News

Heal the Heartland
Gray Television partners with The Salvation Army for tornado relief
Gov. Jim Justice joined religious leaders from across West Virginia to conduct a virtual...
WVa governor allocates remainder of federal pandemic funding
Red Cross officials expect holiday season to add to blood shortage
Red Cross officials expect holiday season to add to blood shortage
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/23/21