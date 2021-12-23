Marietta High School choir sings Christmas carols for members of O’Neill Center

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Earlier Thursday, a small group of the Marietta High School choir sang Christmas songs for members of the Adult Day Center at the O’Neill Center.

Members from the O’Neill Center gathered in the Adult Day Center where they sang Christmas carols with the choir. They sang 14 songs including, “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Frosty The Snowman”, and “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” The Director of Choirs for Marietta High School, Scott Rieder, enjoyed the chance to bring some Christmas cheer to those within the community.

“It’s a time for outreach and to reach out to the community and spread some joy if you have the ability to do so any way you can. I think it’s important to do this during this time of the year,” Rieder said.

Both the O’Neill Center and the choir hope they can do this again in the future if their schedules permit it.

