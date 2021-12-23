Morgantown man arrested on sexual assault charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was arrested for a sexual assault that allegedly happened on Monday, officers said.

Officers said they spoke to the victim on Tuesday, and she told them she lost consciousness Monday evening after having only a few sips of an alcoholic beverage.

The victim said she believes she may have been drugged, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke to the victim’s step-son, and he told them he entered the victim’s bedroom to check on her and saw the victim passed out with Henry Hoopengarner, 54, of Morgantown, sexually assaulting the victim’s motionless body.

Hoopengarner has been charged with second-degree sexual assault.

