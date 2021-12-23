Advertisement

Morgantown man arrested on sexual assault charge

A Morgantown man was arrested for a sexual assault that allegedly happened on Monday, officers said.
a
a(WRDW)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was arrested for a sexual assault that allegedly happened on Monday, officers said.

Officers said they spoke to the victim on Tuesday, and she told them she lost consciousness Monday evening after having only a few sips of an alcoholic beverage.

The victim said she believes she may have been drugged, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they spoke to the victim’s step-son, and he told them he entered the victim’s bedroom to check on her and saw the victim passed out with Henry Hoopengarner, 54, of Morgantown, sexually assaulting the victim’s motionless body.

Hoopengarner has been charged with second-degree sexual assault.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Campbell and Michael Paul Reed were arrested.
UPDATE: Two arrested after police pursuit in North Parkersburg, Route 2 and 31
Handmade Knife
Local man to appear on History Channel’s “Forged in Fire”
Truck on bridge being towed.
Crash briefly shuts down Fifth Street Bridge
Justin Beeler
Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase
Anthony Lee Givens, 33, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver...
Man faces heroin charge after traffic stop leads to suspected drugs

Latest News

Parkersburg High School
Parkersburg High School Choir Performance, 12/23/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 12/23/21
Parkersburg South
Parkersburg South Choir Performance, 12/23/21
Deck the MOV
Deck the MOV, 12/23/21
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 12/23/21