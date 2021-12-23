Obituary: Blackwell, Roxie J.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roxie J. Blackwell, 69, of Parkersburg, WV passed away December 19, 2021 at her home.

She was born August 15, 1952 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Betty Cottrill and Bob Midcap.

Roxie worked as a Medical Transcriptionist, she retired from Camden Clark Hospital after many years of service. She loved her family and friends. She always saw the positive side in everyone. Christmas was her favorite time of the year.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her longtime partner and companion, James Shannon; her two sons, Nathan Belt of Parkersburg, Kyle Blackwell of Parkersburg; grandson, Austyn Blackwell; three stepchildren, Alec, Destini, and Montana Shannon; four sisters, Connie Prince, Tina Starcher, Rana Dray, Kayla McCunes; brothers, Bob Midcap, Joe Caplinger, Doug Cottrill, Randy Midcap; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Veronica Blackwell; three brothers and two sisters.

She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Per Roxie’s wishes, there will be no services observed.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

