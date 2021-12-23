Obituary: Cox, Martha Jo “Marty”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Martha Jo “Marty” Cox, 67, of Marietta, OH passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 1, 1954 in Marietta, OH to Dale Elmer Cox and Mary Josephine Huck.

Marty was a 1973 graduate of Marietta High School and worked as the manager for Workingman’s Store. She was a member of The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption.

She is survived by her father and step mother, Dale Elmer and Jane Biehl Cox of Whipple, OH; two sisters, Debbie Calhoun (Greg) of Bedford, IN and Sharon Hill (Dugan) of Caldwell, OH; step sister, Michelle Crum (Kenny) of Whipple, OH; five nephews, Brian Hill, Sam Cox, Jonathan Calhoun (Laura), Shawn Cox, Kody Crum; two nieces, Ashley Hill and Kourtney Snyder (Colton); great nephew, Jack Calhoun and a lifelong friend, Joan Mayer and her family.

Marty was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Jo Huck Cox and a brother, Dale Eugene Cox.

A memorial mass with liturgy will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption, 506 4th Street, Marietta, OH with Msgr. John Michael Campbell officiating. Burial will take place in Harmar Cemetery at 1 PM following a fellowship meal at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Strecker Cancer Center, 807 Farson Street, Belpre, OH 45714.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

