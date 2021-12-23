Obituary: Jones, Thomas Marshall

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Thomas Marshall Jones, 71, of Vincent, OH, died December 21, 2021, at his residence.

Tom was born September 24, 1950, in Cabin Creek, WV, and was the son of the late George and Lola Gentry Jones.

Tom loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed being a handyman. He was always remodeling or working on something and was always willing to help someone in need. He never met a stranger and would talk, joke and laugh with anyone.

Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his loving wife, of 48 years, Dianna Powell Jones; children Christina Rosenlieb (Troy) of Marietta, OH, Tommie Harrington of Marietta, Marshall Jones (Hannah Ball) of Lowell, OH and Amanda Jones (David Mason) of Marietta; grandchildren Alyssa Jones, Tyler Ball, Sakara Moore, Madison Harrington, Shyanna Stewart, Jordan Harrington, Jodie Higgins, Dylan Ball, Cameron Jones, Alivia Harrington, Luke Mason, Ava Rosenlieb, Brynleigh Stewart, Troy Rosenlieb II and Elizabeth Jones; sisters Jeanie Skinner (William), Carol Bush and Joyce Clemons (Bud); brothers David Jones (Mavis) and Darrell Jones and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Joe, Ron and Don Jones and sisters Patty Mitchell and Geneva Erwin.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, OH. A Celebration of Life will be 4pm Wednesday, at the Calvary Community Church in Belpre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brother’s Keeper of the Rock, 1305 37th St. Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

