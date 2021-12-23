Advertisement

Obituary: Jones, Thomas Marshall

Thomas Marshall Jones Obit
Thomas Marshall Jones Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Thomas Marshall Jones, 71, of Vincent, OH, died December 21, 2021, at his residence.

Tom was born September 24, 1950, in Cabin Creek, WV, and was the son of the late George and Lola Gentry Jones.

Tom loved spending time with his grandchildren.  He enjoyed being a handyman.  He was always remodeling or working on something and was always willing to help someone in need.  He never met a stranger and would talk, joke and laugh with anyone.

Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.  He is survived by his loving wife, of 48 years, Dianna Powell Jones; children Christina Rosenlieb (Troy) of Marietta, OH, Tommie Harrington of Marietta, Marshall Jones (Hannah Ball) of Lowell, OH and Amanda Jones (David Mason) of Marietta; grandchildren Alyssa Jones, Tyler Ball, Sakara Moore, Madison Harrington, Shyanna Stewart, Jordan Harrington, Jodie Higgins, Dylan Ball, Cameron Jones, Alivia Harrington, Luke Mason, Ava Rosenlieb, Brynleigh Stewart, Troy Rosenlieb II and Elizabeth Jones; sisters Jeanie Skinner (William), Carol Bush and Joyce Clemons (Bud); brothers David Jones (Mavis) and Darrell Jones and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Joe, Ron and Don Jones and sisters Patty Mitchell and Geneva Erwin.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, OH. A Celebration of Life will be 4pm Wednesday, at the Calvary Community Church in Belpre.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brother’s Keeper of the Rock, 1305 37th St. Parkersburg, WV 26104. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Campbell and Michael Paul Reed were arrested.
UPDATE: Two arrested after police pursuit in North Parkersburg, Route 2 and 31
Truck on bridge being towed.
Crash briefly shuts down Fifth Street Bridge
Handmade Knife
Local man to appear on History Channel’s “Forged in Fire”
Justin Beeler
Man facing charges in Ohio and W.Va. following Monday night police chase
Anthony Lee Givens, 33, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver...
Man faces heroin charge after traffic stop leads to suspected drugs

Latest News

Betty Anne Moore Obit
Obituary: Moore, Betty Anne
Richard M. Pickens Obit
Obituary: Pickens, Richard M.
Phyllis Marie McCommack Obit
Obituary: McCommack, Phyllis Marie
Alta Plumb Slack Obit
Obituary: Slack, Alta Plumb