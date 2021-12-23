Obituary: Lent, Nancy Lee

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Nancy Lee Lent, 74, of Marietta, went to her Heavenly home Tuesday, December 22, 2021.

Nancy was born April 20, 1947 in Marietta to John and Mabel Hendricks.

She graduated from Marietta High School in 1965.

Nancy retired from Emeritus Senior Living. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church for many years.

Nancy will be deeply missed by her children Michelle (Rick) Vajdich, Derrick Lent (Angie Welch), Paula Lent (Ray Murphy) and was a second mom to many more; grandchildren Haylee (Alex) Hogan, Devin, Damien and Alexis Lent, and Johnathan Styer.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister Norma Molden and her beloved aunt Virgie Henthorn.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, December 29th at 12 PM at Open Door Baptist Church, 301 Franklin St., Marietta OH 45750, with Pastor Paul Page officiating. Visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Reno Fire Department or the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

