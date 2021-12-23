Obituary: Moore, Betty Anne

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Anne Moore, 77 of Parkersburg passed away December 21, 2021.She was born in Bellaire, OH. December 20, 1944 the daughter of the late Robert I. and Anna Mae Clark Moore.

She was a Registered Nurse for Marietta Memorial Hospital and had also worked as a Traveling Nurse for many other facilities.

She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, John Beckett (Heather) of Parkersburg, Steven Lee Beckett (Kim) of Vincent, OH. Debbie Beckett (Rachel) of Parkersburg, Christina McBride of Parkersburg and Michael Beckett (Tessa) of Williamstown, WV. Her grandchildren, Morgan Beckett, Gabriel and Garrett Brooks, Brittany Beckett, Joshua and Ashton Beckett, Reagan Beckett, Jada and Colton Beckett. Her sister, Marilyn Kolenich (Richard) of Bellaire, OH. and her brothers, Edward Moore (Sally) of Bellaire, OH. and Mike Marshall of Neffs, OH.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, John Lee Beckett and her brother, Robert Moore.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Frank Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Rockland Cemetery in Belpre, OH. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8pmOnline condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

