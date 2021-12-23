Advertisement

Obituary: Pickens, Richard M.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard M. Pickens, 82, of Parkersburg passed away December 21, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born February 1, 1939, a son to the late Emmet and Lottie (Cochran) Pickens. Richard was a 50+ year active  member of the Laborers Union 1085 and enjoyed woodworking.

Richard is survived by his wife Ellen M. Pickens (Myers); children Richard Pickens (Trish), and Steven Pickens; grandchildren Christina Pickens (Dana), and Matt Pickens; great grandchildren Kailyn and Trenton; sister Ruth Ann McCormick; and brother Cecil Pickens (Nancy)Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Emmet Pickens, Clarence Pickens, Jack Pickens, and Floyd Pickens. Sister Astella Wilcox, Mary Litman; and granddaughter-in-law Stacy Pickens.

As per Richard’s wishes, his remains will be cremated, and no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

