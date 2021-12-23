Obituary: Pickens, Richard M.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard M. Pickens, 82, of Parkersburg passed away December 21, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born February 1, 1939, a son to the late Emmet and Lottie (Cochran) Pickens. Richard was a 50+ year active member of the Laborers Union 1085 and enjoyed woodworking.

Richard is survived by his wife Ellen M. Pickens (Myers); children Richard Pickens (Trish), and Steven Pickens; grandchildren Christina Pickens (Dana), and Matt Pickens; great grandchildren Kailyn and Trenton; sister Ruth Ann McCormick; and brother Cecil Pickens (Nancy)Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Emmet Pickens, Clarence Pickens, Jack Pickens, and Floyd Pickens. Sister Astella Wilcox, Mary Litman; and granddaughter-in-law Stacy Pickens.

As per Richard’s wishes, his remains will be cremated, and no services will be held at this time.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.