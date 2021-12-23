Obituary: Schmidt, Charlyn Ann Wagner

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charlyn Ann Wagner Schmidt, 95, of Williamstown, WV passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Waterview Pointe in Marietta, OH. She was born on October 9, 1926 in Marietta, OH to the late Rev. Frederick C. and Helen E. Koon Wagner.

Charlyn attended Norwood Elementary School and Marietta High School where she graduated in 1944. She went on to Marietta College majoring in Biology and minoring in English. She graduated from Marietta College in 1948. While in college she joined the Chi Omega Sorority and remained active in Chi Omega throughout her life. Charlyn developed a love of music at a young age. She learned piano and became quite proficient. While in high school, she played violin for the orchestra and also played clarinet in the Marietta College band. After college she worked as a secretary at Marietta Concrete and with some of her wages, bought herself an upright spinet piano that she kept her entire life. Charlyn married James Joseph Schmidt on February 2, 1951. They first lived in an apartment on Holly Street in Marietta before purchasing their home in Williamstown later that year. They raised a family and lived their entire lives in that home.

Charlyn attended Harmar Congregational Church where her father served as Pastor. She served as the organist, pianist and a Sunday School teacher. After the dissolution of the Harmar Congregational Church upon her father’s death, she transferred to the First United Methodist Church in Williamstown. She was active in her new church, in Circles, the United Methodist Women and Handbell Choir. As a youth Charlyn was a Girl Scout and later served as a Girl Scout Leader. She was a substitute teacher in Wood County during the 1961/1962 school year and began teaching English full time at Williamstown High School during the 1962/1963 school year. She was much beloved by all of her students throughout her teaching career. She retired from teaching after the 1985/1986 school year. Charlyn was often approached by former students wanting to express their fondness and admiration, and she would often remark that she loved every one of her students through the years.

Charlyn was an avid reader and loved working puzzles including jigsaws, crosswords and jumbles. She also enjoyed playing bridge, and was active in a number of Bridge Clubs throughout her life. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas, and all the associated decorating, baking and candy making. She enjoyed traveling to visit her daughter and family in Delaware, Texas, Maryland and Georgia and loved family vacations to Myrtle Beach and the Great Smoky Mountains. After the death of her husband she continued to travel with her son on annual vacations to Myrtle Beach and also enjoyed spring and fall trips to Bluffs Lodge on the Blue Ridge Parkway, making many new friends along the way. She was a huge fan of singer Engelbert Humperdinck, traveling with friends to many concerts.

Charlyn is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jane Knight (Gary) of Kennesaw, GA, her son, James Alan Schmidt of Williamstown, WV and a granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Knight of Virginia Beach, VA.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her younger brother, Jerry Joe Wagner, and an infant brother, Richard F. Wagner.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, with Pastor Helen Oates officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 PM until the time of service on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 304 W. Fifth St., Williamstown, WV.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

