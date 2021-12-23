Obituary: Stubbs, Donald Ray

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donald Ray Stubbs, 85, of Parkersburg, WV passed away December 23, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus.

He was born July 20, 1935 in Henderson, KY, a son of the late Georg Stubbs and Beulah Hampton.

Donald retired from NASA after 30 plus years of service. He enjoyed doing projects around the house. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Maudie Walker Stubbs; son, Tony (Stepheny) Stubbs of Elizabeth, WV; two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Charissa Lynne Winters.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the start of the service on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Stubbs family.

