Obituary: Vickers, Bessie Jean

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Bessie Jean Vickers, of Marietta, passed away at her home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the age of 91.She was born on July 25, 1930, in Warren Township, to the late Harry and Alice Reynolds Vickers and the late Bessie M. Vickers. She graduated from Vincent High School. She began work at The Pottery and then B.F. Goodrich and Remington Rand before retiring from Kardex with over 30 years of service.

Throughout her life, Bessie Jean enjoyed farming with her family and continued raising Hereford cattle during her retirement. She participated in the Women’s and Church bowling leagues for many years. She was an active member of Tunnel United Methodist Church.

While the homeplace remained open through the years to the sisters and brothers as well as their children, Bessie Jean was always there to make everyone feel welcomed and made sure no one was overlooked. She was involved when any family member needed extended care and kept the family home open so that those needing care knew they could depend on her.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews: Keith Vickers, Jean Ann Caldwell, Nina (Les) McCutcheon, Nancy Caldwell, Ernest Caldwell, Joe (Nancy) Vickers, Edward Vickers, Jay Vickers, Bruce (Susan) Wunderlich, and Mark (Mary Beth) Wunderlich. She is also survived by many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Ethel Wunderlich, Dorothy Caldwell, Louise Vickers, and Doris Ann Vickers; two brothers, Carl Vickers and Donald Vickers; one nephew, Kurt Vickers; two brothers-in-law, Earl Caldwell and Herman Wunderlich; two sisters-in-law, Mary Vickers and Helen Vickers; and one niece-in-law, Minchin Vickers.

The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday December 29th at Tunnel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rick Stuhmer officiating. Burial will follow in Tunnel Cemetery. Friends may visit at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 and one hour before the service at the church.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com.Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Tunnel United Methodist Church, 65 Coffman Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

